Cold Canadian air has set the stage for our first freeze of the season. After starting in the 20s, highs will only be near 50 this afternoon for Northeast Oklahoma. The wind chill could be near 20 at times tonight. We’re expecting a hard freeze again Wednesday morning. We should be back to around 80 though by the weekend.

Most of us will be in the mid to upper 20s for lows tonight. We have seen an area of high pressure move across the Northern Plains. This will give us a north wind all day today. There is a low around the Great Lakes which is allowing all of this cold air to flood in from Canada. As a result we will see cool temperatures through tomorrow.

Futurecast shows the wind picking up again today as high pressure starts to settle into the Northern Plains. The wind could be gusting to about 20 miles an hour. It will be cold with a high of only 50.

From there high pressure slides south of us on Wednesday. It is still expected to be very cold but a south wind will set up by Wednesday night. This will keep us from dropping below freezing the rest of the week. In fact we warm into the upper 70s to around the 80 by the weekend. There is a low chance that we could see some rain early next week.