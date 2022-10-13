Breezy but mild today for Northeast Oklahoma. We could see a few wind gusts over 20 miles an hour on Grand Lake. We should be mild for the weekend though. Into next week we will see some of the coolest weather we have seen this season. Some frost will be likely by Tuesday morning. Especially for Miami and Wyandotte.

Futurecast shows clear skies though through tomorrow with a breezy northwest wind picking up late in the afternoon. Highs will only be in the low 70s today and lows fall into the mid 40s tonight. We could see a few wind gusts around 30 miles an hour.

We’ll see a brief warming trend Friday and Saturday with highs near 80 for a few days. However, much colder air arrives Monday. Frost is possible both Monday and Tuesday nights.