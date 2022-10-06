We are still in the 80s today but cooler weather will be coming in Friday. This will knock temperatures down into the 60s through Saturday. There are still a few low-end chances for some rain next week. It’s still above average but this will be a trend we see a cooling trend continuing as we head into the weekend.

There’s plenty of cooler weather moving across the Northern Plains right now, too. Otherwise look for a north and northeast wind Thursday. We will start to see that next cool front coming through in the afternoon. Look for a high temperatures in the low 80s and it will be mostly sunny.

We reinforce this cooler weather through Friday with another front moving through, as well. We will see high temperatures only in the 60s Friday and Saturday. We start to warm up a little bit again next week. There’s a chance for some rain on Monday and again on Wednesday but the chance is looking pretty low from here.