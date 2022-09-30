It remains mild headed into the weekend for Northeast Oklahoma. We have very little in the chance of rain until maybe about a week from now.

Highs today will still be near 80 but Miami and Grove may actually drop into the lower 50s tonight. We have high pressure sliding across the Great lakes with a system moving into the Northern Plains. The only effect we have is with a southeast wind that will start to bring a little warmer weather by the weekend. Until then though we don’t have anything in the way of any rain in the forecast. Wind will turn around to the southeast at 5 miles an hour.

If you suffer from allergies ragweed will be on the rise. For us the forecast remains dry. We will see high temperatures in the low 80s on Sunday and around 80 on Monday. There is a slight chance we could see if you showers by Thursday.