The mild weather continues for the Sooner State right on into the weekend. We have a couple of cool nights ahead of us as well. We could be in the upper 40s tonight around Miami. The dry weather will continue into next week.

There is a low parked to the west of us but there’s no moisture for it to work with. This is resulting in clear skies and cool conditions. We’ll see a breezy southeast wind on Grand Lake as high pressure moves across the Great Lakes which will just reestablish the dry air in place. Look for a high in the upper 70s with lows in the upper 40s tonight. We may see a few clouds next week but the forecast is still very dry.