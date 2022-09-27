Dress in layers today as we start in the 50s but top out in the 80s this afternoon. Northeast Oklahoma will see some very Fall like weather this week. We will see plenty of sunshine. Highs will be only in the 70s again by mid-week. And we will see lows in the 40s as well.

Very dry air is in place. That tends to cool off quicker at night but warm up quick in the afternoon, too. As far as any rain, we are going to stay dry this week.

Th forecast for today has high pressure sliding south and east of us. This will give us a south wind during the afternoon. It will be mostly sunny, too. We will see high temperatures in the middle 80s and a light South wind. Through this week look for high temperatures in the mid 70s Wednesday and Thursday. A few nights we’re in the mid 40s. Then we warm up a little next weekend with highs in the 80s again.