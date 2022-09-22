Fall has officially started and it will feel like it across Northeast Oklahoma today. Futurecast shows a cold front sliding through the area today. The showers will be possible mainly early in the day. Look for highs in the lower 70s with a northeast wind. It could gust to about 25 miles an hour. We will still have a few clouds into the area on Friday but a south wind will allow warmer temperatures to start to return for just a few days. Look for a high of 90 on Saturday but then only near 80 into next week.