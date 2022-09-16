Warmer weather continues through Northeast Oklahoma through the weekend. It will be a bit breezy each afternoon as well. We could see if you wind gusts around 20 miles an hour. Then we are dry through next week. Look for 90s by the time we get into the middle part of next week as well.

Highs will reach the upper 80s with a breezy south wind on Grand Lake today.

We have a ridge of high pressure that is keeping everything bottled up just to our west. Future cast shows this remaining to the west as well. Through Saturday we see a breezy South wind, too. Temperatures will actually reach the low 90s Saturday afternoon. Then we are in the mid-90s Sunday and monday. Tuesday looks to be the warmest day out of the next week.