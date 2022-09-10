It is still going to be warm today but changes arrive by Saturday night. This could bring a few isolated showers late tonight. It will be cooler by Sunday though. High temperatures only in the 70s.

Cooler weather is already moving into the western side of Kansas. There are a few showers coming in with that as well. We don’t begin to see that change until tomorrow afternoon. We will start to see a north wind with cooler weather coming in by tomorrow night. We’ll see a light north wind. The showers begin to move in by late Saturday night. This could last into early Sunday but should be gone for most of the day.

Then we see that cool down coming in. Highs will only be in the mid 70s. It starts to warm up a little bit again next week what temperature is possibly near 90 again.