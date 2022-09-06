We have a northeast wind through Tuesday bringing lower humidity and dry conditions. This will keep the cooler conditions coming in behind a low in Arkansas. Futurecast keeps us dry, too. We will see Lows actually dropping into the 60s tonight. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s for the Sooner State.

Through Wednesday we stay dry with just a few clouds around Grand Lake. There will be a passing system through the Northern Plains. It will be very dry here so there’s no moisture to work with. Maybe just a few clouds. Through this week look for highs in the upper 80s but lows in the low 60s.

It does start to warm up a little more as we get closer to the weekend. By next week we should start to see temperatures cooling off nicely during the night.