A few spotty showers are possible again Friday afternoon then we should be dry for the weekend. It will be a little humid for Northeast Oklahoma. We will have a light Southeast wind today with just an isolated shower possible. Look for a high of 85 on Grand Lake with isolated storms and low 90s north of I-44.

Into Saturday there could be a stray shower early in the day but most of the weekend is going to be dry. Temperatures are going to stay close to average through the weekend. We will see highs in the upper 80s for Saturday and Sunday with dry conditions still on Labor Day. We will begin to see the chance for rain and storms picking up by Tuesday.