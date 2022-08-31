It is going to be warm as we get closer to the weekend. The good news is the humidity is not compounding on this. Heat index values aren’t any warmer than the actual temperature. We could see a few isolated showers both Thursday and Friday afternoon but most of the Northeast Oklahoma will be dry. High temperatures will still be near 90 though to wrap up the long weekend.

High pressure slides to our east as another system moves into the Northern Plains. Winds turn around to the south ahead of this low. That will bring us the chance for a few spotty showers by tomorrow afternoon. This will have little impact as most of the Sooner State stays dry. Look for a high temperature around 93. We could get an isolated shower in the late afternoon.

Otherwise, headed into Friday we will have a south wind with warmer temperatures. We could see an isolated storm in the late afternoon or early evening. The holiday weekend though looks to be dry with high temperatures in the ’80s. Lows will be in the 60s. There’s a possibility for some rain again on Tuesday.