We will notice less humidity even though temperatures will still be near 90 into the weekend.

High pressure will be sending in that dryer air for tomorrow, as well. That means even though we top out in the low 90s for northeast Oklahoma, it won’t be quite so muggy. A Northeast wind at 5 miles an hour but the wind should be pretty calm on Grand Lake.

By Thursday afternoon a few clouds increase but showers will be remaining to the West. Through the weekend we see temperatures in the upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Labor Day looks dry too with high temperature still near 90 degrees.