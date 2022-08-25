The warmer weather is making a return to Northeast Oklahoma this week. We will also start to see the humidity on The rise by late Friday into Saturday. Highs will be in the mid 90s through the weekend. The heat index could be near 100 in the afternoon.

We also have lower humidity tonight and tomorrow. There is another boundary to the north of us that will start to move in our direction by late week. Until then though we will see I mostly sunny sky today with just a few clouds increasing late. That next boundary will still be near Kansas city. We stay dry Friday with a high of 92. We will have a Southeast wind turning around to the northeast.

The chance for rain will continue into next week and should see cooler weather, as well.