FORT SCOTT, Ks. -- Inspiration can come from anywhere, it could be art or even nature, but for one Tennessee couple it was something a little different.

"I actually just got my barbershop license on Monday of this week and I was like, 'Hey, let's throw something together for the New Year,' so this is our first real official day open," says Matt Park, owner of Hare & Crow, "I mean we've had several people come in, I've been cutting since we opened, since before we opened, honestly someone was waiting for me."