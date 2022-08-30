Scattered storms will redevelop again later tonight. Some of this could briefly bring some heavy rain. Then we will see less humidity by Wednesday. High temperatures will still be near 90 though.

There is cooler weather that’s starting to move into parts of Kansas today. But we’ve seen numerous showers and storms just develop this afternoon it’s been very soupy air mass. For tonight future cast shows dry conditions with a northeast wind. That will bring a few isolated showers and storms in the late afternoon but most of Northeast Oklahoma will be dry. For tomorrow look for high temperature of 91. We will see a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 miles an hour.

High pressure will take over after that bringing unless humidity for wednesday. High temperatures will still be near 90 as we get into the weekend.