Northeast Oklahoma you will likely start today with sunny skies and a warm southerly wind for your Friday. We will likely see clouds increase throughout the day in the run up to our rain chances by the afternoon as storms begin to develop off of a cold front. These storms will continue to push through the area as we head into tonight and our early Saturday with rain chances still possible across the area. This rain is a welcome sight as quite a bit of Northeast Oklahoma is still under an extreme drought.

Highs today will still be below average but a bit warmer reaching 90 in some locations and only the upper 80s in others. Lows tonight will still be cool though in the mid to upper 60s