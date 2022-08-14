Northeast Oklahoma can expect hot, dry, and mostly sunny conditions throughout the day. Into the afternoon a cold front is set to move through the Four States area and into Northeast Oklahoma as well later in the afternoon. This front will likely not provide precipitation yet for us but it will be the focus of increased rain chances especially for our late Monday and into our Tuesday.

The dominant high pressure that we’ve seen in the past few days will only continue to increase our temperatures for tomorrow with highs likely in the upper 90s across Northeast Oklahoma and even possibly surpassing the century mark in miami. We will likely experience this heat into our monday as well until the high pressure can be eroded enough by the surface frontal system set to provide us some rain. Lows overnight are likely not going to be giving us much relief from the heat and will be a bit warmer than the past few nights with temperatures in the low 70s likely