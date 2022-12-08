The southern branch of the polar jet stream remains active over the next several days, and it will bring us a relatively strong short wave trough and surface frontal wave tonight into mid day Thursday. Rain will spread across the Four States through the overnight hours bringing the main area of deep moisture and lift to the region before daybreak. Rain will be tapering off during the late morning into early afternoon hours, with some drier air building into the area, to offer a few breaks of sunshine later in the day. That fair weather regime lasts through the day on Friday, with quite a bit of sunshine expected. It will be the longest period of sunny skies we’ve had all week! Another fast moving system brings another shot of light to moderate rain to the area Friday night into early Saturday morning. This feature should move fast enough that we may be able to enjoy a drier mid day through late afternoon, which may allow a return to some sunshine after the early morning clouds and rainfall shift east of the area. The atmosphere remains dry on Sunday for a mostly sunny day, with more active weather in showers and thunderstorms to start the work week. The good news is that temperatures will be several degrees above normal through much of the next several days, with highs in the 50s and lows mostly in the 40s.