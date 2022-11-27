A slow moving low pressure system brought some beneficial rain to the area on Saturday. The main area of moderate intensity rainfall just ahead of the feature, has shifted well north and east toward the eastern Great Lakes today leaving behind a large area of cloud cover that may hang around through most of the day. There may be some larger breaks in the overcast later in the afternoon, but it will be a little late for warming insolation. With the clouds in place and a northwest breeze, temperatures will only rise into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Of course, the wind will create a chill making it feel a bit colder than this. A better day returns on Monday, with lots of sunshine and a warming southerly low level flow, ahead of low pressure developing over the High Plains. High temperatures on Monday will top out in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees, with even warmer air expected on Tuesday as that area of low pressure to the west deepens; leading to a strengthening southerly breeze. If moisture doesn’t increase too rapidly ahead of another cold front due in the area Tuesday night, the strong southerly winds and sunshine could boost high temperatures into the middle and upper 60s on Tuesday. All that warm fun will be over though by the pre-dawn hours on Wednesday as that rather strong, cold front will be moving into the Four States. While there could be some light rain with the front Tuesday evening, the interesting thing with this boundary is that temperatures will be dropping several degrees below freezing by daybreak Wednesday. And, there may be just enough moisture still in place behind the front, for some light snow flurries during the overnight hours. Well, we are getting closer and closer to the Winter solstice in late December, so I suppose we can take a snow flurry every once in a while, as we move into the colder months in our trip around the sun.