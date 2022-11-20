After starting out the day with record low temperatures in the middle and upper teens, a pleasant warm up is in store today, as temperatures just a few hundred feet above the ground are at least 10 to 15 degrees warmer than the frigid surface air mass. This much warmer air will begin to mix down to the surface through the morning hours. Additionally, as an area of high pressure slides just east of the Four States, in position over the mid Mississippi Valley; the low level flow will become southerly. The combination of this warm temperature advection and full sunshine should help us rise at least 5 to 6 degrees above Saturday’s maximum temperatures. Highs this afternoon should reach the middle and upper 40s. And, wind speeds won’t be as fast as yesterday’s strong northerly flow, so wind chill indices won’t be as punishing as what we experienced on Saturday. We will enjoy some rather decent weather heading into the Thanksgiving holiday, with a warming trend that will result in high temperatures in the lower 50s on Monday, middle 50s Tuesday, and close to 60 degrees on Wednesday. Skies should remain filled with sunshine through Tuesday, although strengthening southerly flow in advance of an upper trough on Wednesday may bring a few more clouds to the area; especially later in the day. Forecast uncertainty increases around Thanksgiving with computer model forecasts having difficulty with the possible formation of an upper level low over the Lower Mississippi Valley. At this time, it appears that there will be a few more clouds around on Thursday, and there is a small chance for a shower. This part of the forecast will come into better focus in the next couple days, as model forecasts resolve the strength and position of this system developing within the influence of the southern branch of the polar jet. A positive aspect concerning the Thursday through Sunday period, when holiday travel is at a maximum; is that it looks like temperatures will be a little too warm for any frozen precipitation.