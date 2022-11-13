High pressure and dry air will give the Four States region another sunny day today. As the surface ridge shifts east into the Mid Mississippi Valley, winds will gradually shift from northeasterly to southeasterly through the morning. Warmer temperature advection along with nearly full sunshine will help to boost temperatures a good ten degrees above the well below normal high temperatures we experienced on Saturday. By mid afternoon, most of the area will have warmed into the middle and upper 40s. Another storm system will be moving toward the viewing area on Monday, and clouds will be on the increase during the morning hours. Lows will be warmer Monday morning as most of the area will drop to a range of around 25 to 30 degrees. The early week system features an area of low pressure aloft that will be swinging east across the Red River Valley Monday afternoon on its way north and east through the Mid Mississippi Valley late Monday night into Tuesday morning. While the upper pressure center is moving on this particular path, the associated surface low will be moving southeast out of southeast New Mexico on its way to the northwestern Gulf of Mexico by late Monday night. Warm and moist air will be streaming north across our viewing ahead of the low level pressure center from late Sunday night into Monday. The cloudy skies expected on Monday should limit any significant warming, and temperatures may end up rising only to the upper 30s and lower 40s. This is important because the upper levels of the atmosphere will be well below freezing and as the moisture deepens across the Four States, rainfall that develops Monday afternoon will increasingly become mixed with light snow. As the surface low shifts further south and east toward the Gulf of Mexico, much colder air will build into our area on strengthening west northwest low level winds. Late afternoon into early evening timing of this chilling of the low level atmosphere, from the surface to around three thousand feet, should result in a change from a rain-snow mixture, to predominant snowfall, from around 7 pm Monday evening, through the midnight hour. A light snowfall accumulation of up to one inch is possible across much of the area before the storm system moves away during the early morning hours on Tuesday. Slightly heavier amounts are possible in the Boston Mountains of Northwest Arkansas where accumulation may be closer to two inches. Please stay tuned to KSN/KODE today and Monday for the latest forecast information as changes are possible, due to changes in storm system track, along with possible changes in system timing and strength, in association with this early week winter weather event. Drier weather returns on Tuesday and remains in place through the end of the week, but temperatures are expected to remain well below normal all the way through the early part of next week, as an arctic cold front invades late Thursday night into Friday morning.