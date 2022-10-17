We have a record breaking air mass that will be building south out of the central Canadian provinces today and tomorrow. A moderately strong north wind, around ten to fifteen miles an hour with some higher gusts, will add a chill to the air today. Despite a decent amount of sunshine during the day, temperatures will only warm to the middle and upper 50s. An even stronger push of cold air will be arriving later tonight in time to challenge, or break record low temperatures that have been on the books for decades. The strong cold air advection and efficient loss of heat energy in the dry northerly flow regime will allow temperatures to drop to the middle and upper 20s by daybreak Tuesday. And the chill continues into the day under a mostly sunny sky, as high temperatures will be limited to the middle and upper 40s; which is about twenty degrees below normal for mid October. We will see the coldest temperatures of the week on Wednesday morning when a large area of high pressure builds over the Four States. The center of these higher pressure systems are associated with nearly calm winds, and with no wind to mix the lower levels of the atmosphere, which typically limits the drop in temperature at the surface; we will cool all the way down to the lower and middle 20s by sunrise on Wednesday. The good news is we have better days ahead, as the highly amplified upper level pattern that is steering such cold air into the region, will finally be shifting away to the east. A strengthening southerly steering flow will develop Wednesday and continue well into next week, bringing temperatures back above normal. In fact, those southerly winds will take us all the way back to 80 degree weather by the weekend. We should be able to get something else that is highly valued on those southerly winds. And, that is deepening moisture, in the lower to middle levels of the atmosphere, that will lead to a chance for rain late in the weekend, through the early part of next week.