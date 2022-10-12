At least part of the Four States enjoyed more than just a few hundredths of an inch of rainfall with the upper level wave that traversed the region Monday night through the early afternoon hours on Tuesday. The highest rainfall totals with the upper trough were located over southeast Kansas, where amounts around a quarter to half an inch were common. Farther southeast, across Northeast Oklahoma into Southwest Missouri, rainfall totals were a bit lighter, where amounts between a tenth and three tenths of an inch were noted. Unfortunately, points southeast of a line from around Bentonville in Northwest Arkansas to Monett, actually did not measure more than a few hundredths of an inch of rain. There will be another chance for rain across the region between the pre-dawn hours and mid day, as a cold front drops southeast out of the northern plains into the Four States. Unfortunately, there will not be a tremendous amount of moisture available for frontal lifting, and the boundary will be moving rapidly through the region, so precipitation amounts will be relatively light. However, in the dry regime we have been enduring for so long, we will be pleased with what we can get, because the rest of October doesn’t hold much promise for any significant rain. With the cold front moving so quickly east with a mid day departure and rapid drying behind the boundary, we should enjoy several hours of post frontal sunshine to help warm the local atmosphere throughout the afternoon hours. High temperatures will still reach the middle and upper 70s by late afternoon, despite the limited insolation during the morning. High pressure, drier air, along with light, or calm winds, will allow temperatures to drop rapidly after sunset this evening. This will lead to a temperature drop into the middle and upper 40s, by daybreak Thursday. Much of the remainder of our forecast, through the weekend into early next week, appears dry with a pleasant warm up into the upper 70s during the first half of the weekend, and then cooler 60s as we move into the early part of next week.