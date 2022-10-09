Surface high pressure at the center of the colder air mass that moved into the Four States area on Friday and gave us the preview of weather conditions more typical of November, will be moving away to the east today. This will change the low level wind flow back to a southerly direction, which will help boost our temperatures back into the 70s today. While we may have a few clouds around this morning, they shouldn’t impact our mid October sunshine to any large degree. Insolation and that southerly wind, will push highs into the middle and upper 70s by mid afternoon, and low temperatures tonight should benefit from that southerly flow and a few more of those alto cumulus clouds, which have been developing over the southwestern U.S. for the past two days and then find their way across the plains states, on upper level westerly winds. We will continue to warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s on Monday and Tuesday, as southerly winds strengthen with the approach of a stronger frontal system which is due in the area on Wednesday. While skies remain mostly sunny on Monday, increasingly warm and moist air will build northward across the viewing area on Tuesday. Lifting of this moist layer may be enough to produce widely scattered showers during the first half of the day Tuesday before the area of stronger ascent moves away to the northeast. The best chance of rain this week occurs on Wednesday, when another polar air mass shifts south across the northern Plains and into the Four States. Cold frontal timing could change, but for now passage appears to be from early afternoon through early evening, which will be coincident with a band of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler and drier weather returns Thursday and Friday, to finish out the work week.