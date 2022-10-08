Cooler weather has moved into the Four States area for the first half of the weekend. And, with a high pressure system still to our north, we will experience a northerly wind, around 5 to 10 mph early today, with temperatures starting out in the lower and middle 40s. There will be a few mid level clouds around this morning into the middle part of the day, but we will enjoy a mostly sunny sky as the day progresses. As the center of the high builds on top of the area today, winds will become light and variable. Today will be a little on the cool side, topping out a few degrees below average highs for this time of year. Maximum temperatures this afternoon will reach the middle and upper 60s. Lows will bottom out in the 40s across the region late tonight into Sunday morning. The center of the surface high pressure system will be slipping farther away to the east through the Lower Mississippi Valley, as we move into Sunday. This will allow a warm, low level southerly wind flow to take over during the day Sunday. The mostly sunny sky condition and that southerly flow will help to push high temperatures back into the lower and middle 70s. We will continue to warm through the middle part of the week on that strengthening southerly flow. Increasing moisture in advance of a stronger frontal system building into the Four States area Tuesday into Wednesday, may be deep enough for the development of a few showers on Wednesday. However, as warmer air returns over the top of the retreating weekend cooler air mass, there may even be a few showers in the area on Tuesday, as well. Again, the best chance to see a more widespread pattern of showers, and even a thunderstorm or two; will be with the mid latitude cyclone cold front. This front is due in the area during the middle to later part of the daylight hours, on Wednesday.