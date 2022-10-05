We will see a period of scattered to broken higher level clouds today, in association with a weak cool front that will pass through the area later in the afternoon. Surface winds will shift from a southerly direction through the morning and early afternoon, to northwest by late afternoon, following the frontal passage. Enough sunshine will be available for heating during the day, as the high level moist layer will remain thin through much of the day. The continued lack of any significant low level moisture will keep the region from picking up any measureable rainfall. So this front will come through the Four State area basically dry; similar to the last several boundaries. The southerly flow and more than sufficient, filtered sunshine should boost high temperatures into the lower and middle 80s today. Clearing skies and a light and variable wind will allow lows to the drop to the lower and middle 50s. Because our mid week front will be so weak, high temperatures won’t be much different than today’s maximums. However, a much colder air mass will be building south into our area later Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures behind this polar front will be a good 10 to 15 degrees cooler than our mid week, above normal warmth. Highs will likely remain in the upper 60s both Friday and Saturday, followed by a modest warming trend Sunday through Tuesday, ahead of yet another relatively strong frontal boundary. We are hopeful there will be enough moisture in advance of that particular front, to bring us a few drops of rainfall. We’ll see!