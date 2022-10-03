The stable, upper level wind pattern that features amplified jet stream flow, complete with an upper level trough; both west and east of a ridge of high pressure, will remain in place today across the nation. This means more, great weather for the four states region, with full sunshine and a low level wind shift to a more southeasterly direction. This shift should add a degree or two above Sunday’s highs. Most of the region will warm into the lower and middle 80s today and, once again in the dry air and relatively light wind regime provided by a protective, surface high pressure system; efficient cooling will carry low temperatures down to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Tuesday will feature more of the same sunny and warm conditions we will enjoy today and then, a cold front will finally press its way into the viewing area during the day Wednesday. However, it will be greatly weakened by the massive central U.S. upper level ridge, as it limps eastward. The front will be so weak, we will only see slight cooling at mid week, with temperatures likely remaining in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A much stronger, upper level trough and associated cold front will be building south out of the central Canadian provinces, through the Upper Midwest during the day Thursday. The leading edge of this significantly colder air mass will arrive in the four states region late Thursday night, so by the time we wake up on Friday morning, temperatures will be noticeably cooler. This air mass, of polar origin, will be cold enough that high temperatures will likely not make it out of the 60s Friday through Sunday; with lows dipping into the upper 30s and lower 40s, over the weekend. It will certainly feel much more like Fall later this week.

A final note of interest is that this will be about the third to fourth cold front that has passed through the four states area in the past few weeks, without producing more than a few hundredths of an inch of rainfall. Our two frontal passages this week will be dry, because the low level flow of moist air off the Western Gulf of Mexico, a flow which is necessary for the production of rainfall, in our part of the country; will be virtually non-existant. We will have to wait for at least another week, possibly two; before we see any weather systems that have a chance of brining us some badly needed rain.