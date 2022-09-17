We have a great forecast for outdoor activities and those that enjoy warm weather because our weather pattern is being controlled by an upper level ridge of high pressure and a lower level surface high. The lower level surface high, or sub-tropical ridge that typically moves west from its resident location over the Western Atlantic, during the cooler part of the year, has made its move over the Southeastern U.S., with extension into the Western Gulf of Mexico, suppressing any significant low level supply of moisture from this water body. This has seriously cut into our precipitation probability throughout most of the Summer. Additionally, we have been under a semi-permanent upper level high pressure ridge that also suppresses the development of precipitation due to downward atmospheric motion, with an associated increase in stability. This has cut back on convective storm development that we usually see in July, and to lesser extent; August and September. We certainly have those two features working against the development of rain throughout our extended forecast. Cloud cover will also be at a minimum in this pattern, so mostly sunny skies and a southerly surface wind will boost our temperatures well above normal. Weekend maximums will top out in the lower 90s, and then next week the heat will continue. It will warm into the middle 90s Monday and Tuesday, and then we may see record highs set by about Wednesday as the mercury moves into the upper 90s; some ten to fifteen degrees above normal for the middle part of September! We should start to see some relief out at the end of the forecast period as temperatures back off into the lower 90s due to the breakdown of the upper level ridge pattern. Unfortunately, the drought worsens with each passing day with no rainfall. We will likely have to wait until the heart of the Fall period to enjoy the arrival of rain producing weather systems.