The first strong cold front we’ve seen since Spring has moved into the Four States area today. A healthy upper level trough was guiding it through the region, and there was just enough moisture to produce a few showers with the frontal passage. We only expect a few hundredths of an inch of rain with the moisture starved feature, as most of the deeper moist air was swept away to the east, well ahead of the surface cold front. A dry day returns today under overcast, morning skies. By afternoon, that cool and dry northerly flow will allow increasing amounts of sunshine. However, due to the chilly air behind this boundary, the early September sun will have a hard time warming up the local atmosphere. High temperatures today will be at least 10 degrees below Saturday’s above normal readings. By late afternoon, highs will be limited to the 70s in most areas. The northerly flow will continue Sunday night into Monday, keeping temperatures in check, although we expect a nice warming trend to commence, with highs ending up a few degrees above normal by mid to late week. Lows will be a little chilly to start the week dropping well through the 50s at night, but should be back in the 60s in the latter part of the week.