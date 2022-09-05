Your Labor Day forecast should be a good one with basically dry weather and a few clouds developing during the heating of the day. An upper level trough is responsible for the fair weather cumulus clouds that will form across the region. The trough is far enough away from the area that there shouldn’t be much of a chance for a shower or thunderstorm today. Those will be developing farther east across Missouri and Arkansas. Those showers will form, in widely scattered fashion during the afternoon and evening, as the surface warms up and moist air within the realm of the upper feature bubble up into a shower or thunderstorm in the unstable environment created by the chilly air around twenty thousand feet, along the axis of the upper trough. There will be enough heating during the day, despite the temperate, easterly surface flow. Highs should top out in the middle and upper 80s across much of the region with overnight lows dropping to the lower and middle 60s. The dry weather regime should last into at least the first part of the weekend. However, another cold front is due in the area late Saturday night into Sunday with another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms to start the new week.