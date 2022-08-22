A frontal boundary that has been just south of the forecast area has finally started to make a slow shift southward into the Lower Mississippi Valley. There may still be a period of scattered high clouds over the region early in the day, but skies will end up filled with sunshine as drier air spreads west into the region out of an area of higher pressure building south into the Ohio Valley. The mild easterly flow will keep high temperatures from getting out of control with middle and upper 80 degree highs expected across most of the area. The pleasant weather regime will continue through the overnight hours with lows expected to drop into the lower and middle 60s. High pressure will dominate throughout the week keeping skies sunny which will lead to a gradual warming trend back into the middle 90s by Thursday.