The long awaited cold frontal boundary slips into the forecast area during the period. The boundary will generate more cloud cover and a small chance of showers and a thunderstorm; with increasing probability later tonight into Tuesday. Before deeper moisture increases across the region, there will be more than enough sunshine to boost high temperatures back into the upper 90s to around 100 degrees. Tonight, Increasing moisture leads to thicker cloud cover. The layer of clouds and strengthening surface winds will keep low temperatures a few degrees above average lows for mid August; in the lower 70s.