The forecast for Northeast Oklahoma will be similar to Thursday however, temperatures will be another couple degrees warmer as high pressure remains over the region keeping skies sunny. The high will be slowly shifting east through the period causing surface winds to gradually shift from southeasterly through southerly helping to pull warmer air into the area. The southerly flow along with nearly full sunshine will help to boost high temperatures well into the 90s. Because the air will remain dry with a clear sky tonight, low temperatures will bottom out in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.