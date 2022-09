We are in for another warm day but some relief is in sight. We will be cooling down quite a bit on Thursday with highs only in the low 70s. We could see a few showers Thursday but this would be just some light rain.

The cooler weather is starting to move into northern parts of Nebraska but we won’t see that here again until we get towards Thursday. As it moves through there could be a few isolated showers north of Columbus and Pittsburg. Look for a few clouds to increase tomorrow afternoon with a breezy Southwest wind though. The boundary doesn’t arrive here until tomorrow night. We will still have a high in the upper 90s with plenty of sunshine. Southwest winds could gust to 20 miles an hour.

An upper level ridge that has kept us warm and dry is finally starting to retreat to the south. As a result we will see cooler weather coming into Southeast Kansas tomorrow with the north wind. This could bring a few isolated showers north of Joplin during the afternoon. We will all know this quite a bit of a cooldown Thursday though. Highs will only be in the low 70s. Friday looks mild as well with highs and low 80s.