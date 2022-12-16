We are in for another breezy and cold day. Wind chills will be down in the teens this morning. There is a possibility we could see some wintry weather a couple of times next week.

We still have this northwest wind across the Northern Plains which is reinforcing that cold air. That cloud cover is also wrapping in behind the system that brought us the rain a few days ago. As this gets closer to Canada it’s grabbing much colder air. Today we see sunshine until late afternoon when the clouds begin to increase. Look for high of 37 with the wind gusting to 25 miles an hour.

Nothing seems to change much over the weekend, however, next week we are looking at the potential for some wintry weather. Monday we see a system come in from the southwest. It will bring that moisture right over the top of that cold air. We will have a period where this may mix with some rain and snow. This will taper off though by late Monday.

Next week temperatures will remain cold as well with temperatures only in the 30s Tuesday and Wednesday. We could see a wintry mix again on Wednesday.