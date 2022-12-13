We start off with scattered showers and storms but this should start to taper off by midday. Nothing severe is expected here but we could briefly see some heavy rain. Then it turns much colder Wednesday through Sunday. Temperatures will only be in the 30s for a few days.

We have a south wind ahead of the next system making its way into Southeast Kansas right now. Futurecast shows this tapering off during the afternoon. It’s going to be rather windy, though. We could see a few wind gusts around 40 miles an hour. High temperatures will be near 60.

Wednesday all the showers are pushing to the east of us and eventually a northwest wind bringing in much colder weather. Especially by Wednesday night into Thursday. Late week temperatures will only be in the 30s for highs.