A few showers linger into Saturday morning but this will be ending my midday. Then we’re dry for the rest of the weekend. We will see a mix of clouds and sun on Sunday.

There is a weak wave moving across Southern Kansas that’s caught in the upper flow and bring the chance for showers early today. Look high temperature of 50 in the afternoon with a light north wind.

Then we are dry for Sunday but we will still see a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will still be warm until next week. Rain is likely again by Monday night into Tuesday. Things turn much colder though by Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will only be in the 30s late next wee