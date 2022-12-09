After a foggy start we will see sunshine today for Southeast Kansas. But rain moves in again late tonight night into Saturday morning.

High pressure is making it’s way into Kansas right now. Cooler weather though is going to be coming in ahead if this feature. Then the sky will start to clear by morning. We are dry tomorrow but then showers develop Friday evening. Look for highs in the lower 50s with a northwest wind.

We start to see a break from the rain Saturday afternoon. This will give us mild temperatures into Sunday. Highs will still be in the 50s. Monday we have the chance for showers and even a few thunderstorms. By the end of next week it will be much colder though. Look for highs only in the 30s on Thursday.