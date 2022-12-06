Fog and drizzle will taper off early Tuesday but the clouds will linger through the day.. Then rain is picking back up again by Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.

Most of the rain has been across the southeast us today but we will see this track lift back to the north by Wednesday bringing the chance for showers again. Look for a high of 55 with patchy fog early. We will see a Northeast wind becoming northwest.

Then look for that track to lift northward into the Southeast Kansas for Wednesday. This will bring us the better chance of more widespread rainfall Wednesday and to Wednesday night. That rain will even last into Thursday but temperature will be warm enough that it is the in the form of rainfall this week though. We’ll see the chance for rain returning again later in the weekend.