High pressure is building in behind the sharp cold front that came through this week. We are on the warmer side of things today, though. All the active weather looks to remain well to the north of us though across the Northern Plains. This is where the jet stream will keep the showers and snow for a few more days. Look for high pressure to move east with a south wind today. It will be rather breezy with the winds at 10 to 20 miles an hour at times. We will see a high near 50.

Through Friday we stay warm, as well, with highs near 60. Late in the day though another front moves through which will knock temperatures down over the weekend. It’s doubtful we really see much in the way of rainfall until Sunday, though.

High temperatures Saturday or only in the 40s. Then we have the chance of rain Sunday and Monday.