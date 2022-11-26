Showers and even some isolated thunder are likely across Southeast Kansas today. Less than a quarter of an inch is possible. Then we see a warming trend into next week.

High pressure is sliding east of us tonight which will eventually give us a southeast wind. There is a very deep low making its way across Oklahoma and Arkansas which will make rain much more widespread by tomorrow. On Futurecast we see this beginning by midday. This will last into the evening along with maybe some isolated thunder. Look for temperatures to top out in the low 50s. We could see a Southeast wind gusting to 20 miles an hour.

Tonight into Sunday morning those showers will linger but should be gone before sunrise. Then we have a north wind with mostly cloudy skies. That is going to hold temperatures down. Highs will only be in the upper 40s on Sunday. Then we see a warming trend through Tuesday which should have us well into the 60s. Much colder weather starts to move back in by Wednesday.