After a few early showers most of Thanksgiving is dry for Southeast Kansas. Look for mild temperatures to continue with highs in the mid 50s. And we are looking at rain again on Saturday.

The broader part of this has been closer to the Gulf Coast. This is where most of the active weather is going to be tonight. We start to see a north wind late in the day. This will coolest down a little bit as we go into Friday.

We are dry and sunny though for Friday with a breezy north wind. This will hold temperatures down a little but we are still going to reach 50. Then showers are likely again on Saturday. Next week we should have a few days with temperatures in the 60s.