Much colder weather has arrived… again… in Southeast Kansas. We might not even reach the freezing mark today. Cloudy skies and north winds are the story into this evening. Lows could fall into the upper teens overnight.

Into the weekend we have yet another shot of cold air coming in by Saturday afternoon. This will turn the wind around to the north with lows near 20 Saturday night. Once this passes we have a warming trend coming up for next week. We should be in the 50s if not close to 60 a few days.