Cold weather is going to be sticking around for the next several days for Southeast Kansas. We will have a few nights with lows in the teens. The wind chill will also be in the teens at times. It does look like we start to bounce back from this next week.

A breezy northwest wind should calm down this evening is high pressure starts to move in from the west. This will keep that cold air in place though through tomorrow. We also have high pressure extending all the way towards Canada. This is allowing all of this cold air to spill out into the Plains. We keep a northwest wind but we will see sunshine in the afternoon. And a few clouds early with a high of 39. The wind could gust to 20 miles an hour.

By Thursday we start to see a little bit of a warm up before another shot of cold air moves in. This will knock down temperatures once again close to the teens. Highs on Friday may stay below freezing all day. It is still cold over the weekend with highs in the 40s but we should reach the 50s next week.