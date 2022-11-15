We will see high temperatures making it only into the 30s to low 40s this week.

Some rain is moving into Northeast Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas. It’s cold enough to see this mixing with some wintry weather. Mainly around Sedan and south of Grand Lake. We have a weak system moving across Kansas right now into Oklahoma.

We could see some trace amounts though with possibly an inch along and south of Highway 60. For today look for high of only 39 arounf Fort Scott and Pittsburg. It will be mostly cloudy. We will see more sunshine but a breezy northwest wind on Wednesday. This will keep even colder air in place. Highs will only be in the 30s. We will see several nights with lows down on the teens. We are still cold for the weekend with a slight warm up next week.