Much colder air has arrived in Southeast Kansas. Clouds will slowly clear today but temperatures will struggle to get out of the 30s. We could even see some teens by Saturday night.

The leading edge of colder is already pushing along Interstate 44. This is where we are going to see a sharp drop in temperatures. It’s already back into the 40s across Central Kansas. Futurecast shows this rain moving through mostly by about midnight. We should see the clouds break up a little bit in the afternoon. Look for a high of only 43 tomorrow. We will have a north wind at 15 to 20 miles an hour. Rainfall rates look to be near a quarter of an inch for most of us. However, we could see some higher amounts from Chanute through Parsons. That north wind will hold temperatures down right on into the upcoming weekend, too. We are still only going to be in the 40s into next week. There is a slight chance that we could see a rain, snow mix on Monday.