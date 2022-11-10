It is still going to be breezy for Southeast Kansas today but showers and storms are likely in the afternoon. Some of this could bring heavy rain but severe weather looks to stay to the north of us. After that we are looking at a much colder weekend.

Cold weather though is already making its way into the Northern Plains tonight. Ahead of that we are dry with just a few clouds tonight. We have a breezy south wind. Much of Thursday we will still be warm, as well. We will have a south wind through much of the day with storms starting to develop around 1 PM. Then by late afternoon these storms become much more widespread. Some of this could produce some heavy rain as we get into Thursday night. This won’t really be gone until we get into the early early hours of Friday. We’ll see a south wind gusting to 25 and turning around to the north in the afternoon. That brings in much colder weather for later this week. For tomorrow look for a high of only 43.

Highs will only be in the 40s through the weekend. Low temperatures will be near 20. We don’t see much of a warm up next week either. There’s a chance of rain Monday which might mix with a little snow by Monday night.