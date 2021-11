PARSONS, Kans. -- In Honor of Veterans Day, the Parsons Police Department wants to recognize its Veteran officers. Having served in the military, is sometimes just the beginning of a person’s desire to serve either their country or their community as a career. The Parsons Police Department has several officers that have served, and they are proud of them all.

Parsons Police Chief Robert Spinks said, “I have a son who is a Green Berrett, and my father served in World War II and was also a Pearl Harbor survivor, so I personally know the sacrifices that are made by service members and their families. I have the utmost respect for all our Parsons Police veterans past and present. So, from the bottom of my heart Happy Veterans Day.”