Warm weather will continue to move into Southeast Kansas today. Lows will only be around 60 with highs in the upper 70s. We are going to see the wind gusting to about 25 miles an hour tomorrow, though. Showers and storms are likely Thursday afternoon. A few of these could produce damaging wind, mainly northwest of Pittsburg.

Future cast shows that we will see a breezy south wind ahead of the next system. Then we have another system getting ready to move into the area from the northwest. This one is packing much colder air across the Northern Plains already. As a result we will see a few showers and some isolated thunder on Thursday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures behind this will be much colder though. We will see highs only in the low 40s this weekend. Lows will be near 20. It stays cold through next week too.